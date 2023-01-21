TCW Group Inc. Acquires 2,537,903 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,853.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537,903 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,841.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150,022 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,911.3% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,006.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,804.4% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

