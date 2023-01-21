Strs Ohio Sells 9,600 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDT were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDT by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Stock Up 2.6 %

IDT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.