Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $946,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackLine by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

