Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maximus were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

MMS stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

