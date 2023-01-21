Strs Ohio Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 918,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

