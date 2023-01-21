Strs Ohio Has $273,000 Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Andersons were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Andersons by 79.1% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $35.80 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

