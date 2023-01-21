Strs Ohio Has $273,000 Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

