Strs Ohio Has $263,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OLO were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in OLO by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OLO by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OLO by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.00. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.