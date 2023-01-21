Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) to Hold

Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Encavis from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Encavis Price Performance
Encavis Company Profile
Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.
