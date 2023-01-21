Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $120.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

