Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

