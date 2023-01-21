Simmons Bank Purchases 36,847 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,770.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

