Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expands By 18.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.83. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

