Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declines By 15.1%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 661,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,630 shares of company stock worth $1,475,048 over the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.64. Cadre has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Cadre had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

