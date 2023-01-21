Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of PTEN opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

