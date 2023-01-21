Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

