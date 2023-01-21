Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Underperform

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
