Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

MSFT opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.10.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

