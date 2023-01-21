Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 67,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 626,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

