JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $56.67 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.