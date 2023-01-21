J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

