J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
