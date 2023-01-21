Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,006.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,804.4% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,235.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 425,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 404,444 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

