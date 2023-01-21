Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
