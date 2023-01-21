International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

