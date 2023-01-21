Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2402 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

