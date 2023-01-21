Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Inotiv Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inotiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

