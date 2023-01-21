HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

HRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Insider Activity at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,032.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,801,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,605,728.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its position in HireRight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.