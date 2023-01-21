Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 938.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.