Head to Head Review: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.40 $78.11 million ($0.45) -22.80 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.25 $79.62 million ($1.15) -2.73

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -6.65% 2.55% 2.17% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.31%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.70%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

