Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

