FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.37. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

