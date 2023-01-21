Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $850.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.91) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.