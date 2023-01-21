Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.