EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $22.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVER. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,182. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More

