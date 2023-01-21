DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Moffett Nathanson

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

