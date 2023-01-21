DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $71.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

