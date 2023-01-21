David J Yvars Group Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

