Cwm LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

