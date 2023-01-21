Cwm LLC Purchases 432 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of SM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

