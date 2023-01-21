Cwm LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,400 shares of company stock worth $7,804,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.