Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of HPP opened at $10.23 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

