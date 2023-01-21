Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

