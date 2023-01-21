Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 2.6 %

F5 stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $229.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.