Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $247,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $178,130.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,637 shares of company stock worth $5,471,219. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

