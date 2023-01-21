Cwm LLC Buys 397 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.