Cwm LLC Acquires 123 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 108,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

