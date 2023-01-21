Critical Survey: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 4 5 0 2.56 Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. Biotricity has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.26%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Glaukos.

This table compares Glaukos and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 7.87 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -25.54 Biotricity $7.70 million 5.16 -$29.13 million ($0.46) -1.66

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96% Biotricity -265.11% -6,795.29% -155.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glaukos beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos



Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Biotricity



Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

