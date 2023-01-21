Comparing Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeqLL $210,000.00 23.78 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -1.24

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeqLL.

0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arrayit and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.12%.

Profitability

This table compares Arrayit and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15%

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

