Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

CHK stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

