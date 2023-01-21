Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 0.1 %

CHGG stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.